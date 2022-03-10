BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sector Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$151.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.38.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $114.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

