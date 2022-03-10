BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Down 0.5%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.43 and last traded at C$39.66. 1,886,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 903,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

