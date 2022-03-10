BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 32,417 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 171.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 425.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.