BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of LNN stock opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.