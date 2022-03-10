BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 16,403 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

