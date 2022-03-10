BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,359,240 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359,240 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

