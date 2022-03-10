Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

BYPLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

