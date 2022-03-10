boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

LON BOO opened at GBX 90.14 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.10. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

