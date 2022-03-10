Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $2,560.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,726.48.

BKNG opened at $2,035.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,393.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2,370.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

