Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $353.51

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $353.51 and last traded at $357.01, with a volume of 626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $367.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 356.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $18,179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

