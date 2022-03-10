BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

