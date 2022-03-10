Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) Shares Down 2.2%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGD – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.91. 106,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRGGD)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bragg Gaming Group (BRGGD)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.