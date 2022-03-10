Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BREE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.58.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.