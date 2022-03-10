Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,550,603. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

