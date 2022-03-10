British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,054 ($40.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £69.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,809.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

