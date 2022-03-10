British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,054 ($40.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £69.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,809.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.