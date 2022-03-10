Brokerages Anticipate Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNOG traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

