Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Paya posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Paya by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Paya by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,268. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $697.07 million, a PE ratio of -544.00 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

