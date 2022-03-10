Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $81.86 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

