Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

