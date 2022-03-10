Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) will report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of TCRR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 547,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,747. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.