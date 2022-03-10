Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) will report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of TCRR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 547,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,747. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

