Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target at C$169.17

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$169.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,155,629.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$159.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$151.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$122.69 and a 12-month high of C$167.50. The firm has a market cap of C$71.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

