Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $107.30

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 580,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,565,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

