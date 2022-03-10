Brokerages Set ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Target Price at $21.20

Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $18,306,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $411,310,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.