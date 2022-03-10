Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$12.75

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$12.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

