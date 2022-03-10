Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $124.00

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $128.55 on Monday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.