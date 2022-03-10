Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Price Target at GBX 141.75

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.86).

SNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.80) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNR stock traded down GBX 4.87 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 123.43 ($1.62). 246,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.45). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £517.69 million and a P/E ratio of 21.61.

In related news, insider David Squires purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($54,114.26). Also, insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £142,000 ($186,058.70).

Senior Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.