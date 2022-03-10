Brokerages Set Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Price Target at €14.38

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.37 ($14.53).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SZU shares. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($17.83) target price on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Südzucker in a report on Monday.

Shares of SZU stock opened at €10.80 ($11.74) on Monday. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($10.60) and a twelve month high of €14.62 ($15.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

