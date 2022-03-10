Brokers Offer Predictions for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

NYSE AMRC opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

