Brokers Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of IPAR opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $313,417.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

