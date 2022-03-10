Brokers Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.97.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $238.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,389. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.17 and a 200-day moving average of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.93 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

