Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,135 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16,629.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,795,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,749,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,232 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 682,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 380,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 49.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

