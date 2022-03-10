Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $156,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 49.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

