Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $668.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will announce sales of $668.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.64 million to $780.31 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.