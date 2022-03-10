Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Down 6.6%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.26 and last traded at $61.85. 70,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,632,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

