Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$24.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.11.

TSE:HOM.U traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 85,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,362. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.05. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.77 and a 52 week high of C$20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 2,950 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

