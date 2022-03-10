BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 82.5% in February

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $3.55.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.