Buckle (BKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BKE opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.
