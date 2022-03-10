Buckle (BKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BKE opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,485,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 122,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Buckle by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

