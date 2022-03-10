Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 7855074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

