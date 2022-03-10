Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,629.29.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.48) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.31) to GBX 1,928 ($25.26) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,002. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

