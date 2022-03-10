Burlington Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
BURL opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.11 and a 200 day moving average of $268.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $158,770,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
