Burlington Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

BURL opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.11 and a 200 day moving average of $268.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $158,770,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

