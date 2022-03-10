Bytom (BTM) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00261600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,739,742,712 coins and its circulating supply is 1,642,937,356 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

