CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 52-Week High at $309.80

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $309.80 and last traded at $302.24, with a volume of 320995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.06.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CACI International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in CACI International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.