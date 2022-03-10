Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 215 at Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 214.57 ($2.81).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.56) on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £966.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.