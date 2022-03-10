Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.