Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $33.99.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
