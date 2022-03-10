Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

