Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.