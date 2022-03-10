California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,732,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000.
Shares of NABL stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on NABL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.
About N-able (Get Rating)
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
