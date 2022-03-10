California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winmark were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Winmark by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Winmark by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WINA shares. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

WINA stock opened at $227.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.74 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

