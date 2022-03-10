California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,081 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 68,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 106,936 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

