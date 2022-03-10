California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 54.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 415,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSE TRTX opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $892.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

