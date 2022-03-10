Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $219,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

